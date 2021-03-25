Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Daily Nonpareil
The Daily Nonpareil Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Sally Spidell
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Maher Funeral Home
121 South 7th Street
Council Bluffs, IA
Sally R. Spidell, age 76 of Council Bluffs passed away on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at Risen Son Christian Village. Sally was born on May 22, 1944 in Council Bluffs to the late Charles and Rosie (Walters) Swanger. Sally married Gordon Spidell on August 3, 1962. Sally was a faithful member of Southside Christian Church. Sally was preceded in death by 2 brothers, 1 sister; granddaughter, Ashley Reed. Survivors include her husband, Gordon Spidell; 5 daughters, Betsy and John Spidell-Hernandez; Jacquelyn Archer and Mike McGallian; Kandi Spidell and Darrell Harris; Stacy Spidell; Sally and Bart Gochenour; son, Anthony and Angie Spidell; 26 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; sisters, Ruth and Richard May; Peggy Larsen; brother, Jack and Carol Swanger; nieces, nephews and other relatives. Visitation with family on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m., at Maher Funeral Home. Funeral service on Saturday at 10 a.m., at Southside Christian Church, 1919 South 10th Street, with Reverend K.C. BeDunnah, officiating. Burial in Cedar Lawn Cemetery. Memorials to Southside Christian Church.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Mar. 25, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
26
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Maher Funeral Home
121 South 7th Street, Council Bluffs, IA
Mar
27
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Southside Christian Church
1919 South 10th Street, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Maher Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Maher Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
11 Entries
So sorry to see this. I was at your house many years and met your wife, a very sweet person. Don´t know how you were so lucky. You are in my prayers and your children.
Trudy Christiansen
August 16, 2021
So sorry to learn about Sally. I was sick and didn´t know. She was one special lady. Had so many great times over the years. Sending out my love and prayers to all of you guys. I know she will be really missed by many
Georgia Hartfield
Friend
June 12, 2021
Sorry for your loss of Your mother and wife.Sally will be miss.God bless your family at this sad time in your Life.
Judy Acosta
April 2, 2021
All of the Spidells are such a special part of our lives - so many memories of wonderful times. Sally was so special and beloved by so many - sweet, loving momma bear. Our hearts and prayers are with you. Heaven´s own. She will be missed...
Joan Palmquist
April 2, 2021
So sorry for your loss of such a beautiful woman. God bless your family through this hard time.
AshCyn Wait
March 29, 2021
So sorry to hear about the loss of Sally she was a wonderful loving Woman. My thoughts and prayers are with all of you.
Deann Anderson. (Reed)
March 27, 2021
Gordie, please accept my sincere condolences on the passing of your beloved wife. As I'm sure you know, I lost Gary as well in Dec. of 2019. My grieving will never stop, and my sincere hope for you is that you are able to continue to share the love you two shared with your lovely family until you are reunited with Sally again. Blessings to you and your family. Diane
Ms. Gary Hobbs
March 26, 2021
So very sorry for your loss. Sally was a kind and wonderful person. Praying God will bring you comfort and peace as only He can while you mourn the loss of your mother.
Carolyn Mass
March 26, 2021
We are saddened to see of Sally passing. Prayers for Gordy & family.
Faye Dale & Jack Dale
March 26, 2021
We are very sorry for your loss. Sally was a wonderful lady. Marsha and Jim Schlautman
Marsha Schlautman
March 25, 2021
I'm so sorry for your loss, my thoughts and prayers are with the family. She was such a kind person. May your hearts be comforted through the peace of God.
Angela (Angie) Kelso Taylor
March 25, 2021
Showing 1 - 11 of 11 results