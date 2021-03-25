Sally R. Spidell, age 76 of Council Bluffs passed away on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at Risen Son Christian Village. Sally was born on May 22, 1944 in Council Bluffs to the late Charles and Rosie (Walters) Swanger. Sally married Gordon Spidell on August 3, 1962. Sally was a faithful member of Southside Christian Church. Sally was preceded in death by 2 brothers, 1 sister; granddaughter, Ashley Reed. Survivors include her husband, Gordon Spidell; 5 daughters, Betsy and John Spidell-Hernandez; Jacquelyn Archer and Mike McGallian; Kandi Spidell and Darrell Harris; Stacy Spidell; Sally and Bart Gochenour; son, Anthony and Angie Spidell; 26 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; sisters, Ruth and Richard May; Peggy Larsen; brother, Jack and Carol Swanger; nieces, nephews and other relatives. Visitation with family on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m., at Maher Funeral Home. Funeral service on Saturday at 10 a.m., at Southside Christian Church, 1919 South 10th Street, with Reverend K.C. BeDunnah, officiating. Burial in Cedar Lawn Cemetery. Memorials to Southside Christian Church.
Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Mar. 25, 2021.