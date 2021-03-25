Gordie, please accept my sincere condolences on the passing of your beloved wife. As I'm sure you know, I lost Gary as well in Dec. of 2019. My grieving will never stop, and my sincere hope for you is that you are able to continue to share the love you two shared with your lovely family until you are reunited with Sally again. Blessings to you and your family. Diane

Ms. Gary Hobbs March 26, 2021