Sandra Reel
FUNERAL HOME
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA
Sandra Kay Reel age 81, Council Bluffs, passed away Sunday September 12, 2021 at her residence with her family by her side. Sandra was born, July 24th 1940 in Fort Dodge Iowa to the late Harry and Deloris (Pingel) Klement. She was united in marriage to Kenneth Reel on May 26th 1959. Sandra is a member of First Christian Church and is preceded in death by her parents, husband Kenneth in 1989, sister Judy (Donald) Schubert 2016. Sandra is survived by daughters Tamara Paulsen, Jacqueline (Cliff) Collins, 5 grandchildren, Jennifer (Joseph) Brunow, Kevin (Jessica Jensen) Corbett, Rebecca, Michelle and Sarah Paulsen, 8 great-grandchildren, sisters Linda Gochenour of Missouri Valley, IA; Diane (Denny) Lukavsky, Clive, IA. Visitation Wednesday 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral services Thursday 1 p.m., all at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Sandra will be laid to rest with her husband Kenneth at Cedar Lawn Cemetery.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Sep. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
16
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home & Crematory
545 Willow Avenue, Council Bluffs, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
Sponsored by Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory.
