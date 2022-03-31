Menu
Sandra Woods
Abraham Lincoln High School
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs
1221 N. 16th ST
Council Bluffs, IA
Visitation
Mar, 31 2022
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home and Crematory
Sandra Kay Woods, age 81 of Council Bluffs passed away on Tuesday March 29, 2022 at home with her family by her side. Sandra was born on January 31, 1941 in Mineola, IA to the late Robert and Helen Schoening. She graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School in 1959. Sandra was a very petite woman who had a personality that would fill the room. She loved caring for others and spending time with her grandchildren. Sandra married her high school sweetheart Danny Woods on June 20, 1959. They were married for 62 wonderful years. Sandra is survived by her husband, Danny Woods of Council Bluffs; daughter, Colleen (Jeff) Durham (Kelsey); sons, Bob (Teresa) Woods and Matthew (Amanda) Woods; 6 grandchildren, Ashley Graves, Chad Durham (Kelsey), Chase Durham, Rae Lynn Woods, Daniel Woods, Gwendolyn Woods and Abby Woods; 9 great-grandchildren, Jayden Starkey, Morgan Guenther, Emma Guenther, Zoey Guenther, Lily Nelson, Jace Durham, Liam Durham, Wyatt Durham and Hayden Durham; sister, Barbara Scheel. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m., at Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home on Thursday, March 31, 2022. Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m., at Hoy Kilnoski on Friday, April 1, 2022. Memorials may be directed to Gethsemane Presbyterian Church.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Mar. 31, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
Mar
31
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home and Crematory
1221 North 16th Street, Council Bluffs, IA
Apr
1
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home and Crematory
1221 North 16th Street, Council Bluffs, IA
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs
