Scott McPhillips
FUNERAL HOME
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs
1221 N. 16th ST
Council Bluffs, IA
Scott McPhillips, age 53, passed away peacefully at Avoca Specialty Care April 1, 2022. Scott is survived by his mother, Beverly Krumwiede; daughter, Rose McPhillips; brother, Steve (Julie) McPhillips; nieces and nephews, Daniel (Lori), Matthew, Nicole, Raymond, Faith, and Hope. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m., at Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home on Wednesday, April 06, 2022. Memorial Service will begin at 7 p.m., on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, also at the funeral home. The family will direct memorials in Scott's honor.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Apr. 5, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
6
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Kilnoski Funeral Home
1221 N. 16th ST, Council Bluffs, IA
Apr
6
Memorial service
7:00p.m.
Kilnoski Funeral Home
1221 N. 16th ST, Council Bluffs, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
3 Entries
Superman doesn't live here anymore.
Jim B.
Other
April 4, 2022
My heartfelt thoughts and prayers go out to all of Scott´s family and friends and may they find comfort and healing and strength with one another in the days and weeks and months ahead. I went to high school with Scott and he was always so wonderful to me and even after we graduated from high school and whenever he would see me around town he would always make it a point to stop and talk to me and I am truly going to miss him so much. I have his "Superman" books that he wrote and they are very moving and emotional. RIP my friend and you may be gone but you will never be forgotten.
Erin Harlow
School
April 3, 2022
I may be a long way away but my thoughts are very close Rest in peace Scott I never met you but I know you were loved by family
Peter Clark
Friend
April 3, 2022
