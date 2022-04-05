My heartfelt thoughts and prayers go out to all of Scott´s family and friends and may they find comfort and healing and strength with one another in the days and weeks and months ahead. I went to high school with Scott and he was always so wonderful to me and even after we graduated from high school and whenever he would see me around town he would always make it a point to stop and talk to me and I am truly going to miss him so much. I have his "Superman" books that he wrote and they are very moving and emotional. RIP my friend and you may be gone but you will never be forgotten.

Erin Harlow School April 3, 2022