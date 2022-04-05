Scott McPhillips, age 53, passed away peacefully at Avoca Specialty Care April 1, 2022. Scott is survived by his mother, Beverly Krumwiede; daughter, Rose McPhillips; brother, Steve (Julie) McPhillips; nieces and nephews, Daniel (Lori), Matthew, Nicole, Raymond, Faith, and Hope. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m., at Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home on Wednesday, April 06, 2022. Memorial Service will begin at 7 p.m., on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, also at the funeral home. The family will direct memorials in Scott's honor.
Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Apr. 5, 2022.