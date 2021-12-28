Sharla Tanga, age 54, passed away December 25, 2021. She was born July 1, 1967, to the late LeRoy and Oralea (Garrison) Gilmore in Council Bluffs, IA. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Annette Pena and infant brother, Mark Gilmore. Sharla is survived by her husband James Tanga; daughters, Jamie (Jesse) Gilmore Black and Stacie (Michael) Wasinger; siblings, Rocky Gilmore, LeRoy Gilmore, Raymond (Kim) Gilmore; 7 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild; nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of other family and friends. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m., at Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home on Thursday, December 30, 2021. Funeral Service will be held at 9 a.m., at Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home on Friday, December 31, 2021. The family will direct memorials.