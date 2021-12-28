Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Daily Nonpareil
The Daily Nonpareil Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Sharla Tanga
FUNERAL HOME
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs
1221 N. 16th ST
Council Bluffs, IA
Sharla Tanga, age 54, passed away December 25, 2021. She was born July 1, 1967, to the late LeRoy and Oralea (Garrison) Gilmore in Council Bluffs, IA. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Annette Pena and infant brother, Mark Gilmore. Sharla is survived by her husband James Tanga; daughters, Jamie (Jesse) Gilmore Black and Stacie (Michael) Wasinger; siblings, Rocky Gilmore, LeRoy Gilmore, Raymond (Kim) Gilmore; 7 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild; nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of other family and friends. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m., at Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home on Thursday, December 30, 2021. Funeral Service will be held at 9 a.m., at Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home on Friday, December 31, 2021. The family will direct memorials.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Dec. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Sharla was the best sister in the world ! She would do anything for anybody.... I will miss you greatly ! Love you ALLWAYS and FOREVER ! Until we are together again...XXX OOO
Raymond Gilmore
Family
December 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results