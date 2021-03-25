Menu
The Daily Nonpareil
Sharon Garrett
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Advantage Funeral and Cremation Services - Highland Park
2403 East Wallen Road
Fort Wayne, IN
Sharon L. Garrett, 72, of Fort Wayne, Ind., formerly of Council Bluffs, Iowa, passed away on Monday, March 22, 2021. Born on July 11, 1948, she is preceded in death by her parents, Jack Streit and Nellie Phipps; brothers, John Streit and James Streit; sisters, Julie Doebelin and Jackie Garrett. She is survived by two daughters, Samantha (Rick) Hineline of San Antonio, Texas and Julie (Donna) Elbrecht of Fort Wayne, Ind.; four grandsons, Jordan, Cori, Keaton and Harrison; as well as many nieces and nephews. Burial of ashes will be in Dunlap, Iowa at a later date. Memorials may be offered to Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana and Parkview Home Health and Hospice.
Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Mar. 25, 2021.
Advantage Funeral and Cremation Services - Highland Park
