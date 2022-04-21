Ilo D. (Tolle) Sharon age 97, passed away on April 18, 2022. She was born on February 19, 1925, to the late Fred and Mildred (Loyd) Dunlap in Mondamin, Iowa. Ilo attended Echo Country School in Harrison County, Iowa and then attended Mondamin, Iowa High School for 3 years. She graduated from High School in Neola, Iowa. She and her sister enjoyed singing, while her sister played the guitar. Ilo belonged to the Raglan Futures 4-H Club for several years and won trips to the Iowa State Fair and other educational events. She married Lindley "Joe" Tolle on January 25, 1945. They had two daughters, Glenda and Vicki. After Joe came home from military service, they lived on a farm near Persia, Iowa until he passed away on August 18, 1973. Glenda's family currently lives and farms there. Ilo started working as a secretary for Dr. Lee and Dr. Welbourn in Neola. Then, she worked at Iowa Western Community College in Council Bluffs, Iowa. She volunteered at Jennie Edmundson Hospital for 32 years and attended Salem Methodist Church. She married Roscoe "Rocky" Sharon on May 27, 1983. They enjoyed traveling to all 50 states and many foreign countries. Ilo had a lot of fun dancing and playing cards with her friends. She helped organize and participated in the activities of the Plum Beauties Red Hat Ladies and developed many friendships. She also loved playing her organ and spending time with her family, especially watching various sports her grandsons and great-grandsons participated in. In addition to her parents, Ilo was preceded in death by her first husband, Joe Tolle and all of his brothers and two of his sisters; brother-in-law, Merle Christensen and Rocky Sharon's son, Rex. She is survived by her daughters Glenda (Doug) Kunze of Persia and Vicki (Jim) Condon of Omaha; husband, Rocky Sharon of Council Bluffs and his daughter, Regina (John) Mendenhall of Omaha; sister, Alta Dee Christensen of Shawnee, KS; sisters-in-law, Roberta Nee of Avoca, IA and Beverly Tolle of Kirkman, IA; grandsons, Chad (Ashlee) Kunze of Honey Creek, IA and Kyle (Kari) Kunze of Persia, IA; great-grandsons, Carter and Blake Kunze of Honey Creek, IA and Nolan Kunze of Persia, IA; many nieces and nephews. Visitation with the family Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Funeral services Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at Salem United Methodist Church. Interment in Valley View Cemetery, Persia, Iowa. A luncheon will be held at the church immediately following the Funeral Service. Memorials to be directed by the family.