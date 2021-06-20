Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Daily Nonpareil
The Daily Nonpareil Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Sharon Rapalje
ABOUT
Abraham Lincoln High School
FUNERAL HOME
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA
Sharon Kay Rapalje age 85, Council Bluffs, passed away June 17th 2021 in Council Bluffs. Sharon was born June 17, 1936 to the late Raymond and Vina (Juel) Blunk and graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School in 1954. She was united in marriage to J. Keith Rapalje on June 16th 1956 and to this union daughters Beth Kristi and Julie were born. Sharon working career started at Northwestern Bell and later was the school librarian for Lewis Central for 30 plus years. Sharon started their book club, and read to many students over the years. Sharon and Keith and family loved to travel to Minnesota in the summers and also Destin Florida. She is a long time and active member of Saint John Lutheran Church, PEO and Jobes Daughters. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Keith in 2012, sister Judy and brothers Bill and Ray. Survivors include daughters Beth Steele (Rich), Elkhorn, NE; Kristi Creger (Bill) Omaha, Julie Miller (Mike) Council Bluffs, grandchildren Christopher Pomerleau (Shivani), Nikki Creger(Holden Melia), Megan Richardson (Justin), Dylan, Tanner, Johnna and Drake Miller, 4 great-grandchildren, sister in law Jeanne Blunk, Council Bluffs, many nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation Monday 5 to 8 p.m. Funeral services Tuesday 1 p.m., all at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Interment Lewis Township Cemetery with refreshments to follow at Saint John Lutheran Church. Memorials to Everystep Hospice preferred.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Jun. 20, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
21
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue, Council Bluffs, IA
Jun
22
Service
1:00p.m.
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue, Council Bluffs, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
So sorry to read of Sharon's passing, Sharon and I were in the same Girl Scout troop when we were in grade school and we had some fun times. I knew all her family at that time but Sharon was the youngest, as they lived in the southend of CB and we went to Longfellow school together she was a grade ahead of me. And Lucy Weidman was our scout leader. RIP Sharon, another angel with Jesus.
Shirley Jones Bradford
School
June 23, 2021
I am shocked about your mom. She cut the cake at my wedding. We always exchange Christmas cards until the last few yrs. I knew your Dad and I worked at the phone co. I live in Texas now when Covid came to be with my son. Your Mom was a great person. My sympathy
Kathleen (Tootie) Tuttle
June 23, 2021
You will be missed Aunt Sharon
Suzi Blunk Baughman
Family
June 22, 2021
Barb and I would like to extend our sympathies to the family. May God's love comfort you at this time. Ron and Barb Fox
Ronald Fox
June 21, 2021
Thinking of you girls and the family during this difficult time. Love and Hugs, Cindy & Bob
Cindy & Bob Risley
Family
June 21, 2021
Sharon, Keith and me and my husband spent many happy times together in high school......riding up and down Broadway and stopping for hamburgers,singing along with each other. I spoke to her not to long ago but did not know she was sick, I, too, have cancer. So many fond memories.'
Sandra A JOHNSON
Friend
June 21, 2021
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results