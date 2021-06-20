Sharon Kay Rapalje age 85, Council Bluffs, passed away June 17th 2021 in Council Bluffs. Sharon was born June 17, 1936 to the late Raymond and Vina (Juel) Blunk and graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School in 1954. She was united in marriage to J. Keith Rapalje on June 16th 1956 and to this union daughters Beth Kristi and Julie were born. Sharon working career started at Northwestern Bell and later was the school librarian for Lewis Central for 30 plus years. Sharon started their book club, and read to many students over the years. Sharon and Keith and family loved to travel to Minnesota in the summers and also Destin Florida. She is a long time and active member of Saint John Lutheran Church, PEO and Jobes Daughters. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Keith in 2012, sister Judy and brothers Bill and Ray. Survivors include daughters Beth Steele (Rich), Elkhorn, NE; Kristi Creger (Bill) Omaha, Julie Miller (Mike) Council Bluffs, grandchildren Christopher Pomerleau (Shivani), Nikki Creger(Holden Melia), Megan Richardson (Justin), Dylan, Tanner, Johnna and Drake Miller, 4 great-grandchildren, sister in law Jeanne Blunk, Council Bluffs, many nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation Monday 5 to 8 p.m. Funeral services Tuesday 1 p.m., all at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Interment Lewis Township Cemetery with refreshments to follow at Saint John Lutheran Church. Memorials to Everystep Hospice preferred.