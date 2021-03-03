Menu
The Daily Nonpareil
The Daily Nonpareil Homepage
Sharon Steadman
1945 - 2021
BORN
1945
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs
1221 N. 16th ST
Council Bluffs, IA
Sharon Kay Steadman, age 75, passed away peacefully on February 27, 2021 she was surrounded by comfort and love of her son and daughters. She was born September 24, 1945 to the late Ellsworth and Francis (Huff) Bonham in Los Angeles, CA. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, David Darrel Steadman. Sharon is survived by her brother, Roger and Linda Bonham, Ron Russell and A.J.; sisters, Pam Someville and Linda Franklin; children, Kevin M. Steadman, Delise R. Steadman, Tammy Sue Croson (Michael) ; 11 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren; nieces, nephews, and a host of other family and friends that all loved her so dearly. Memorial Service will be held at 1 p.m., at Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home on Sunday, March 7, 2021. The family will direct memorials.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Mar. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
7
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home and Crematory
1221 North 16th Street, Council Bluffs, IA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
With sincere sympathy Roger.
J. Cook
March 3, 2021
Sharon was a little spitfire! I truly enjoyed taking care of her. My sincere condolences to the family.
Michelle
March 3, 2021
