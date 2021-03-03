Sharon Kay Steadman, age 75, passed away peacefully on February 27, 2021 she was surrounded by comfort and love of her son and daughters. She was born September 24, 1945 to the late Ellsworth and Francis (Huff) Bonham in Los Angeles, CA. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, David Darrel Steadman. Sharon is survived by her brother, Roger and Linda Bonham, Ron Russell and A.J.; sisters, Pam Someville and Linda Franklin; children, Kevin M. Steadman, Delise R. Steadman, Tammy Sue Croson (Michael) ; 11 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren; nieces, nephews, and a host of other family and friends that all loved her so dearly. Memorial Service will be held at 1 p.m., at Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home on Sunday, March 7, 2021. The family will direct memorials.