Sheri L. (Dempster) Watson, age 76, of Council Bluffs, passed away March 18, 2022, at Amelia Place. Sheri was born May 18, 1945, in Omaha to the late Jack and Lucille (McClellan) Dempster. She graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1963. Sheri married Thomas L. Watson on July 2, 1966. She was a trainer at Northwestern Bell/AT&T/Lucent/Avaya from 1966-2002. Sheri was a member of Epworth United Methodist Church; United Methodist Women; FFL; PEO Chapter FK; Beta Sigma Phi Sorority; Eastern Star Harmony Chapter, #25; Jobs Daughters International; Care and Share board member; and Service League. In addition to her parents, Sheri was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Watson in 2016; granddaughter, Alexandria Durrett; grandson, Thomas "T.J" Lemire; and brother, Doug Dempster. Sheri is survived by her son, Jason (Holly) Watson; daughters, Bethany Watson all of Council Bluffs, Niki (Cole) Durrett of Grafton, West Virginia; grandchildren, Tori Lemire, Kea Brix, Coleman Durrett, Isabella Durrett, Lucia Watson, Ison Watson; sister, Patti Lu (Charles) Ford of Council Bluffs; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Eastern Star service, Wednesday, 5p.m. followed by visitation with the family until 7p.m. at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Funeral service, Thursday, 11a.m. at the funeral home. Interment Cedar Lawn Cemetery with a lunch following at the Walnut Hill Reception Center, 1350 E. Pierce St. Memorials are suggested to the United Methodist Women or Care and Share.