Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Daily Nonpareil
The Daily Nonpareil Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Sherry Lynch
Sherry Lynch June 22, 1955 September 27, 2021 There is no way to put into words someone as special as you were. Not much can describe the joy your brought others. Born in White Sulphur Springs, WV. Sherry Lynn Lynch fought many battles but always stayed positive and won several. On September 27, 2021 she lost her fight with cancer and heaven gained a new angel. Sherry was an amazing person. A soul mate, mother, sister, aunt, cousin, grandma, soon to be great-grandma, and a friend to so many. She was a member at the Eagles Club and enjoyed helping with the fundraisers they did. She is preceded in death by her parents Ellard and Mary Lynch. She is survived by her soul mate Charles Morley. Her kids Pamela, Tammy (Josh), Alaina (Kyle), Chuckie (Michaela), Tricia (Josh), Jenni (Jared). Her siblings Dale (Cathy), Brenda (Joe), Phyllis (Rene), Doug (Dawn). 4 grandsons, 7 granddaughters, 1 soon to be great-granddaughter, and many nieces, nephews, cousin, and many friends. Sherry will be missed by so many and touched so many hearts with her kindness and bright light. Celebration of life will be Friday October 8th, at 3 p.m., at the Eagles club 1530 Ave F, Council Bluffs, IA 51501.
Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Oct. 6, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
8
Celebration of Life
3:00p.m.
Eagles Club
1530 Ave F, Council Bluffs, IA
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
I will never forget you and will love you forever. You truly are my soul mate.
Chuck Morley
Family
November 1, 2021
I will miss your smiling face love and we will meet again
Jean Plunkett
Friend
October 7, 2021
Known her almost my whole life! Will miss her a bunch! Made feel good about bad times,which is hard for most,but easy for her R.I.P.
John Costanzo
Friend
October 7, 2021
Sherry always had a smile and a kind word. We will miss her! Our prayers are with you.
Matt & Kristina Beckner
Friend
October 6, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results