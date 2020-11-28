Sherryl D. Boseck Sherryl D. Boseck age 76, passed away November 26th 2020 with her family at her side. Sherryl was born, April 19,1944 in Atlantic, Iowa to the late Robert E. and Thelma (Mann) Boseck and graduated from Griswold, IA. She worked in bank collections at Frist National Bank. Sherryl was preceded in death by her parents, son Darnell Boseck, brother Robert and sister Zona. Survivors include daughters Sharlene (Lisa Koch) Anderson, Council Bluffs, Carla (Sarah Jepsen) Haynes, Carter Lake, IA; Clarissa (Carlisle) Conolley, Council Bluffs, grandchildren Jeremy, Chris, Courtney, Spencer, Madelyn, Noah and Coleton, great-grandchildren Maci, Lucas, and Ryder, sisters Lorna Blohn, Cedar Falls, IA; Kaye (Larry) Chase Indianola, IA; brother, Ron (Carol) Boseck, Council Bluffs, many nieces and nephews. Visitation Monday 5:00pm to 8:00pm. Funeral service Tuesday 10:00am all at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Memorials to the Aids Foundation preferred.