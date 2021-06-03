Words can´t describe how sorry I am for all of you. Sheryl was definitely a contagious Christian woman! My hope is that because of her great love for Rick and her kids that all of you treasure those memories and know how deeply you were loved by her! I am tearful as I write this but also smiling- that´s just how my friendship was with Sheryl. I remember her telling me how my kids would treasure my worn out Bible with dates and notes written by certain verses. She was always reminding the women at our table at Wednesday night Bible Study that God was still God no matter if we were on the mountain or in a valley. Sheryl and I had late night talks over many things. I am a better person because of her many positive influences on my life. Sheryl´s laughter was also contagious and made everyone else laugh too. So I am gonna blame her for all the times we got "shushed" from other tables at Bible Study. Nerts and Telestrations will always be fun because of her! Chalk paint, hard cider, getting lost in Columbus, her packing me snacks for the car trip, and "cackling" so hard my stomach hurt are memories I treasure of my trip to Ohio! We can´t be there for the celebration of Sheryl´s life, but know that you all are in my prayers. What a great woman Sheryl was and what a great legacy I see in all of you! So thankful we will see her again when we get to heaven. Praying for comfort and peace, love you all!

Kim Harding Friend June 3, 2021