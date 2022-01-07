Sheryl Anne (McMillen) Stewart, 63, passed away Monday, January 3, 2022heaven welcomed a special angel that night. She is preceded in death by her husband, Davey Stewart; step-dad, William Kuk; brother and often partner "in crime," Jim Kuk; grandparents, Adam and Eleanor Lawson. Sheryl is survived by her mother, Mary Anne (Lawson) Kuk; sisters, Nancy Braack (Daryl), Mary Rosenthal and Jenna Levering (Jason); brother, Steve Kuk (Sherri); two fur babies, Coco and Geronimo; plus bunches of other family members that loved her dearly including aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, dear friends and probably a stranger she was just ready to meet! Funeral services for Sheryl will be Monday, January 10th, at Holy Family Church, 23rd & Avenue B, in Council Bluffs, at 10 a.m. Sheryl's favorite color was purple, in honor of her, please feel free to wear purple. Please join us after the service, in the church basement, to celebrate Sheryl and share your favorite memories with each other.
Mary Anne and Nancy, I'm so very sorry for your loss. Sheryl was always so upbeat and friendly and made everyone feel like a longtime friend. She will be missed by so many.
Cindi Keithley
Friend
January 10, 2022
We are so sorry to hear of Sheryl´s passing. She was very nice and thoughtful of others.
Class of 76
January 9, 2022
Maren Palmer and Dee Trzeciak
January 9, 2022
Your Aunt Joanie loves you so much. Your joy in life and enthusiasm for everyone and everything will be sorely missed. I pray your close family will find peace and happiness to realize that you have successfully fulfilled God's plan for you.
Joan Lawson Slapkauskas
January 7, 2022
Dear Mary Anne & family,
Our heartfelt condolences on Sheryl's passing. She always had a soft spot in our hearts. We are saddened by her passing, but we know she is rejoicing with God and all the angels in her permanent home. We will miss Sheryl's
smile and her hugs. May your family know you have a community praying for Sheryl and for you and your healing.
Deacon Darwin & Maureen Kruse
January 7, 2022
I am so sorry to hear of Sheryl's passing. She was such a joy to know and work with at Holy Family functions. Sheryl always spoke kindly of people and was very proud of her family. Sheryl will be missed by all. God Bless.
JoAnn Beraldi
January 7, 2022
Sincere condolences mary ann KUK and family. Really enjoyed working with sheryl at Holy Family funeral dinners. A hard worker. Prayers to all
Patti De Vivo holder
January 7, 2022
Sending love to all of the Lawson and Kuk families and grateful for my memories of Sheryl going back to when we were little cousins visiting together in Council Bluffs or South Bend over the years. Sheryl always had a smile and a laugh at the ready, and an extra twinkle in her eye if she had the opportunity to gently tease someone. Sending extra hugs to Mary Ann and Nancy.