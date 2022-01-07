Sheryl Anne (McMillen) Stewart, 63, passed away Monday, January 3, 2022heaven welcomed a special angel that night. She is preceded in death by her husband, Davey Stewart; step-dad, William Kuk; brother and often partner "in crime," Jim Kuk; grandparents, Adam and Eleanor Lawson. Sheryl is survived by her mother, Mary Anne (Lawson) Kuk; sisters, Nancy Braack (Daryl), Mary Rosenthal and Jenna Levering (Jason); brother, Steve Kuk (Sherri); two fur babies, Coco and Geronimo; plus bunches of other family members that loved her dearly including aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, dear friends and probably a stranger she was just ready to meet! Funeral services for Sheryl will be Monday, January 10th, at Holy Family Church, 23rd & Avenue B, in Council Bluffs, at 10 a.m. Sheryl's favorite color was purple, in honor of her, please feel free to wear purple. Please join us after the service, in the church basement, to celebrate Sheryl and share your favorite memories with each other.



Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Jan. 7, 2022.