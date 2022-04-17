Shirley Andersen, age 87, passed away April 12, 2022. She was born December 14, 1934, to the late Charles and Dora (Rethmeier) Lee in Council Bluffs, IA. Shirley graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School with the class of 1952. She was a member of Salem United Methodist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Andersen. Shirley is survived by her sisters, Dorothy Redmond, Mary Stewart, and Betty Hassler; nieces and nephews. There will be a private graveside service at a later date.