Shirley Bertelsen
FUNERAL HOME
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA
Shirley J. Bertelsen, passed away peacefully, on September 23, 2021. She was 86 years old. Shirley was born on July 11, 1935, in Missouri Valley, IA, the daughter of Frederick and Deloris (Smithson) Rothenay. On August 19, 1953 she married the love of her life, Dale Bertelsen, and together they had five children. Shirley and Dale lived much of their life together in Honey Creek, IA, before moving to Council Bluffs after retiring from farming. She was a devoted wife and mother, and the best grandma. Nothing made Shirley happier than time spent with her children, grandchildren, and later in life, her great-grandchildren. Family gatherings at holidays and birthdays, getting beaten at a game of cards, and visiting over a cup of black coffee are just a few memories that will be cherished. Not to mention a variety of homemade Christmas goodies that were always a family favorite. Shirley was preceded in death by her husband Dale in 2001; son Jess; two brothers, Dwight and Norman Rothenay; as well as three sisters, Arlene Karnes, Marjorie Niles, and Patricia Graves. Shirley is survived by her daughters Linda (Bruce) Kizzier, Cindy (Mike Haynes) Hoffman, Rita (Gary) Miller, and Sandra (David) Campbell; as well as grandchildren, Casey (Sarah) Kizzier, Cody (Katie) Kizzier, Bric (Kim Becker) Laubscher, Brandon (Diana) Laubscher, Jessica McKeon, and Sarah (Kyle) Rodenburg. She is also survived by siblings Joan Lau, Gordon (Darlene) Rothenay, Barbara Rothenay; numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. A special callout to the neighbors on Arbor Circle who always had a watchful eye over her and to her "walking buddies" who always gave her an extra boost with their kindness and friendship. Visitation Tuesday 5 to 7 p.m. Memorial service Wednesday 11 a.m., all at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel, with a luncheon to immediately follow in the Cutler O'Neill Community Room. Interment in Grange Cemetery, Honey Creek, IA. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Croix Hospice, First Christian Church or Grange Cemetery.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Sep. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
28
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home & Crematory
545 Willow Avenue, Council Bluffs, IA
Sep
29
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home & Crematory
545 Willow Avenue, Council Bluffs, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
Rita - I am sorry to learn of your mother's passing. I always enjoyed seeing her when Dad (Sam Collins) shelled corn at their farm. I miss seeing and visiting with you since Iowa Feed and Grain closed. Take care of yourself.
Donna Collins Malone
Friend
September 27, 2021
