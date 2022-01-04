Menu
Shirley Browning
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs
1221 N. 16th ST
Council Bluffs, IA
Shirley Ann (Riddle) Browning, age 87, passed away on December 30, 2021. She was born July 16, 1934, to William and Nellie (McClelland) Riddle, in Council Bluffs. Shirley loved to make sure everyone was fed, spending time with her family, canning food, cooking and gardening. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, Lloyd (Marguerite) Riddle and Donald Riddle. Shirley is survived by children, Connie Browning, Charles Browning, William (Josephine) Browning, Ronald (Kat) Browning, Pam Kruse; 6 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, family and friends. Graveside service will be Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at 2 p.m., at Ridgewood Cemetery, in Council Bluffs. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. The family will direct memorials.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Jan. 4, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
4
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Ridgewood Cemetery
1350 East Pierce Street, Council Bluffs
Funeral services provided by:
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Thoughts of love and care go out to all of you. Would have loved to comfort you all in person but unable because of sickness. There is nothing as loving and tender as a mother's love, so we know you will miss her greatly. Sending our condolences.
David and Jenelle Eicher
Friend
January 6, 2022
Dear Chuck, I am guessing you are wondering who this is. My Mom, Dorothy, Me and by brother Terry lived behind you when you lived on Mills Street. We went to grade school. I am so sorry for your loss. I remember your Mom. My Mom is gone since 2013. Been a lot of years. The families had good times when we were little. Sincerely, Cheryl Shafer
Cheryl (Parker) Shafer
Friend
January 4, 2022
