Shirley Ann (Riddle) Browning, age 87, passed away on December 30, 2021. She was born July 16, 1934, to William and Nellie (McClelland) Riddle, in Council Bluffs. Shirley loved to make sure everyone was fed, spending time with her family, canning food, cooking and gardening. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, Lloyd (Marguerite) Riddle and Donald Riddle. Shirley is survived by children, Connie Browning, Charles Browning, William (Josephine) Browning, Ronald (Kat) Browning, Pam Kruse; 6 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, family and friends. Graveside service will be Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at 2 p.m., at Ridgewood Cemetery, in Council Bluffs. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. The family will direct memorials.