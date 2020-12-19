Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Daily Nonpareil
The Daily Nonpareil Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
SHIRLEY GOLDEN
1929 - 2020
BORN
1929
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA
Shirley R. Golden, age 91 of Council Bluffs passed away on Thursday at her residence with her loving family by her side. Shirley was born on January 31, 1929, in Neola, Iowa, to the late Clarence and Tena (Wohlers) Thomas. Shirley married Ira Golden on May 29, 1949, in Missouri Valley. Shirley worked as an Operator for the Telephone Company, later as a Sales Representative for Avon. Shirley was a member of St. Paul 's Lutheran Church. Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Ira in 2018; daughter, Vicki Oliphant in 1988; 2 sisters and husbands, Helen and Bill McIntosh; Bernice and Richard Hansen; brother and wife, Bill and Betty Thomas; brother in law, Lynn Royer. Survivors include daughters, Cindy Golden-Burgett of Seattle, WA.; Debbie and Bill Bressman of Council Bluffs; Karen Golden of Inver Grove Heights, MN; Becky and Gary White of Indianola, Iowa; 8 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; sister, Jean Royer of Woodbine, Iowa; nieces, nephews and other relatives. Visitation with family on Sunday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Cutler-O'Neill- Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home. Funeral Service on Tuesday at 11 a.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 239 Frank Street. Burial at Grange Cemetery rural Honey Creek. Memorials to St. Paul's Lutheran Church.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Dec. 19, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
20
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue, Council Bluffs, IA
Dec
22
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
St. Paul's Lutheran Church
239 Frank Street, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
We are so sorry for your loss. Sending our prayers and deepest sympathies.
Richard and Deb McKern
December 20, 2020
Dixie Thomas
December 19, 2020
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results