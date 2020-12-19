Shirley R. Golden, age 91 of Council Bluffs passed away on Thursday at her residence with her loving family by her side. Shirley was born on January 31, 1929, in Neola, Iowa, to the late Clarence and Tena (Wohlers) Thomas. Shirley married Ira Golden on May 29, 1949, in Missouri Valley. Shirley worked as an Operator for the Telephone Company, later as a Sales Representative for Avon. Shirley was a member of St. Paul 's Lutheran Church. Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Ira in 2018; daughter, Vicki Oliphant in 1988; 2 sisters and husbands, Helen and Bill McIntosh; Bernice and Richard Hansen; brother and wife, Bill and Betty Thomas; brother in law, Lynn Royer. Survivors include daughters, Cindy Golden-Burgett of Seattle, WA.; Debbie and Bill Bressman of Council Bluffs; Karen Golden of Inver Grove Heights, MN; Becky and Gary White of Indianola, Iowa; 8 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; sister, Jean Royer of Woodbine, Iowa; nieces, nephews and other relatives. Visitation with family on Sunday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Cutler-O'Neill- Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home. Funeral Service on Tuesday at 11 a.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 239 Frank Street. Burial at Grange Cemetery rural Honey Creek. Memorials to St. Paul's Lutheran Church.