Shirley J. Larsen-Ward, age 78 of Council Bluffs passed away on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Bethany Lutheran Home. Visitation with family on Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home. Funeral Service on Thursday at 10 a.m. at the Funeral Home. Burial at Neola Cemetery. Family will direct memorials.