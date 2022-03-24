Menu
The Daily Nonpareil
Shirley Plambeck
1927 - 2022
1927
2022
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs
Shirley Plambeck, age 94, passed away at Primrose on March 21, 2022. She was born October 17, 1927 to James Leo Pitzer and Bernice (Chapman) Kibbe in Cedar Rapids, Iowa Shirley lived in Persia the majority of her life until moving to Harlan in 2011. Shirley enjoyed reading and writing letters. Her pride and joy was her family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lowell Plambeck; brother, James Arnold Pitzer. Shirley is survived by daughters, Elaine (Steve) Noonan and Linda (John) Fuhs; grandchildren, Jd (Cheryl) Fuhs, Kristi Fuhs, Laura Fuhs, Megan (Darin) Kuehler; great grandchildren, Duke and Izzy Fuhs. Private Services. Interment will be held at Valley View Cemetery, Persia, Iowa.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Mar. 24, 2022.
