Shirley Witzke
1934 - 2021
1934
2021
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs
Shirley L. (Shipley) Witzke, age 87, passed away September 15, 2021 at Mercy Hospital. She was born March 21, 1934 to John and Ettie Shipley. She graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1953 and went to work at Mutual of Omaha. In 1954, she married her High School sweet heart, Jack Witzke. To this union two sons were born, John and Matthew. Shirley became a stay-at-home mom and was deeply involved with the boys School activities. From room mother to president of Deforest PTA. She was always available to help. She was an excellent cook and the family always had many wonderful meals. Christmas was always special and relatives were always invited to dinner. Shirley also loved flowers and every year made a trip to the local nursery's, so she could get flowers for around the home. She also loved family vacations from Colorado to the Canadian Rockies. She never got tired of seeing the mountains. She was a wonderful mother and wife and made life a wonderful experience for the family. She is survived by husband of 67 years, Jack Witzke; sons, John Witzke and Matthew Witzke. It was Shirley's wish to be cremated and a private service will be held for family only.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Sep. 18, 2021.
John, Sorry for your loss of your mom. I understand the loss of a mom. I lost my mom in 2015 and my dad in 2009. My sincere condolences to you and your family. Kay
Kay White
Other
September 19, 2021
Jack, I am so sorry to hear of Shirley's passing. I too am losing my one and only, Bill passed away at 2 a.m. the 17th. We will miss our beloved ones. Take care.
Claudine Nielsen
Friend
September 18, 2021
