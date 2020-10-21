Menu
Steve M Elonich
1959 - 2020
BORN
1959
DIED
2020
Steve M. Elonich, age 61, of Ralston, Nebraska, formerly of Council Bluffs, passed away October 19, 2020 at his home after a courageous battle with cancer. Steve was born September 4, 1959 in Omaha, Nebraska to the late Steve and Millicent (Striegel) Elonich. He graduated from Lewis Central High School in 1977. Steve worked for the Union Pacific Railroad for 16 years and for Transportation Specialist for the past 20 years. He married Linda Yuhas on March 24, 2007 in Council Bluffs. Steve was a member of Wildwood Christian Church in LaVista, Nebraska and was an avid Iowa Hawkeye fan. Steve is survived by his wife of 13 years. Linda Elonich of Ralston and former spouse, Joni LeRette-Flores (Dan) of Council Bluffs; children and spouses, Jordan (Darin) Hofer of Sidney, Iowa, Steven (Alexa) Elonich of Ralston, Aishah Witte of Lincoln, Nebraska, Shandra (Eric) Mischnick of Denver, Colorado, Sharah (Shawn) Dilley of St. Joseph, Missouri; 7 grandchildren; sister, Cheryl (Alva) Hassler; brothers, Alan (Josie) Hupp all of Spring Hill, Florida, Rodney Hupp of Omaha; nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends. Visitation with the family, Thursday, 5 to 8 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Funeral service, Friday, 11 a.m., at the funeral home. Hawkeye attire or your best black and gold is preferred. Interment in Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the University of Iowa Children's Hospital.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
22
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue, Council Bluffs, IA 51503
Oct
23
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue, Council Bluffs, IA 51503
Funeral services provided by:
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
