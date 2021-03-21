Menu
Steven Charles Jordan, age 63, left us on March 18, 2021. He was born on April 11, 1957 to William and Phyllis (Young) Jordan in Chicago, Ill; and he resided in Council Bluffs. Steven was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He had many friends and enjoyed many hobbies; he was an excellent welder and fabricator. He was talented and smart in so many ways. Steve will be missed very much and he always will. Gone but never forgotten. He was preceded in death by his father, William Jordan; and sister, Kathy Jordan. Steven is survived by his wife, Kathy; daughter, Christy (Ryan) Neumann; step-daughter, Shauna Renshaw; grandchildren, Katelyn Neumann, Cooper Neumann, and Samantha Goodwin; sister, Judy (Tim) Sekera-Koslowski; mother, Phyllis Jordan; step-mother, Beverly Jordan; step-sisters, Vickie (Tim) Worcester, and Debbie (Tom) Robinson; brother-in-law, Andy Griffin; nephews; and a host of other family and friends. No services to be held.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Mar. 21, 2021.
