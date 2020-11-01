Steven McAfee, age 67, passed away on October 29, 2020. He was born on January 9, 1953, to the late Dale and Carol (Skow) McAfee in Manhattan, Kan. Steve is survived by his wife of 45 years, Patty McAfee; daughter and son-in-law, Amy Thiessen (Whitney); siblings, Philip McAfee (Tabita), Mark McAfee, Daniel McAfee (Tanessa), Samuel McAfee (Amesha), Linda Teixeira (Paulo), and Irene Smith (Keith); 2 grandchildren; and a host of other family and friends. Visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m. at Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home on Friday, November 6. Interment will follow the next day in Valley Falls, Kan. Memorials are suggested to Brazil Christian Mission. The family respectfully requests that all in attendance, please wear a mask.