Susan Burbridge, age 60, passed away on March 8, 2021. Her story began on July 29, 1960. She grew up on that "same old corner" on Avenue D with her parents, Harold and Doris Christensen; and her two surviving sisters, Janet O'Neill and Rita Stivers. Suzy graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1979, but not before meeting her love and lifelong partner for her journey in this world. She was married to Fred Burbridge in 1980 and they started their family and ended up raising three very fine young men, Matthew, Michael, and Mark. Susan loved the Lord and made it her mission to show the love of Christ to others. She dedicated many years to the kids program (Awana) at church because she believed "If you train up a child in the way he should go: when he is old, he will not depart from it." Sue was a woman of strong will that would not allow the struggles of life to keep her down. She had a heart of gold that would strive to reach out to others. Susan will be remembered for her joy-filled life and many smiles. You will be missed by your family, and your grandchildren. McKenzie, Jaxson, Zander, River, and Kyla have benefited by many years of your love. Your memory is our treasure. We all love you, and you will be missed beyond measure. Celebration of life service will be held at Vilonia First Baptist Church (Vilonia, Ark.) Tuesday, March 16, at 10 a.m. Reverend James Bell will be officiating. Service can be viewed online (Facebook/ YouTube) at "FBC Vilonia"