Susan K. Johnson, age 77 of Council Bluffs passed away on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at Jennie Edmundson Hospital with her family by her side. Susan was born on July 15, 1944 in Council Bluffs to the late Carl and Geraldine (Berry) Kretschmer. Susan married Charles Johnson on June 30, 1968. Susan is survived by her husband, Charles Johnson of Council Bluffs; daughter, Amelia Johnson of Council Bluffs; son, Clifton and Bridget Johnson of Omaha; 5 grandchildren, Ashley Cox; Kayleana Johnson; Trevin Cox; Shannessy Johnson and Carlton Johnson; great-granddaughter, Bryley Cox; sister, Judy and Herk Johnson of Dripping Springs, TX.; brother, Bill Kretschmer of Columbus, Indiana; nieces, nephews and other relatives. Celebration of Life Visitation on Thursday, March 31, 2022 from 6 to 8 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home. Cremation. Burial of cremated remains at a later date.