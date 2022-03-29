Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Daily Nonpareil
The Daily Nonpareil Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Susan Johnson
FUNERAL HOME
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Celebration of Life
Mar, 31 2022
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
Susan K. Johnson, age 77 of Council Bluffs passed away on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at Jennie Edmundson Hospital with her family by her side. Susan was born on July 15, 1944 in Council Bluffs to the late Carl and Geraldine (Berry) Kretschmer. Susan married Charles Johnson on June 30, 1968. Susan is survived by her husband, Charles Johnson of Council Bluffs; daughter, Amelia Johnson of Council Bluffs; son, Clifton and Bridget Johnson of Omaha; 5 grandchildren, Ashley Cox; Kayleana Johnson; Trevin Cox; Shannessy Johnson and Carlton Johnson; great-granddaughter, Bryley Cox; sister, Judy and Herk Johnson of Dripping Springs, TX.; brother, Bill Kretschmer of Columbus, Indiana; nieces, nephews and other relatives. Celebration of Life Visitation on Thursday, March 31, 2022 from 6 to 8 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home. Cremation. Burial of cremated remains at a later date.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Mar. 29, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
31
Celebration of Life
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home & Crematory
545 Willow Avenue, Council Bluffs, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
If there was ever an angel on earth, it was Susan, she will always be remembered. My condolences to Charles, Amelia, Clinton and the entire Johnson family.
Theresa Dunham
March 28, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results