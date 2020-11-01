Susan K. (Lustgraaf) Costello, age 68 of Council Bluffs, passed away on Thursday at Methodist Hospital in Omaha, Neb. Susan was born on October 22, 1952 in Council Bluffs to the late Clifford and Mary Lou (Way) Lustgraaf. Susan worked as a Claims Specialist for Mutual of Omaha. She married John Costello on November 8, 1974. Susan was preceded in death by her husband, John "Mick" Costello in 2009; sister, Diane Lustgraaf; and brother, Clifford Lustgraaf. Susan is survived by sons and their spouses: John and Erin Costello Jr., and Arthur and Jill Costello; 4 grandchildren, Brady Myers, and Colton, Zaden, and Jaxon Costello; brother, Brian and Devon Lustgraaf; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives. Celebration of Life visitation on Wednesday will be from 5-7 p.m. at Maher Funeral Home. Burial of cremated remains will be on Thursday at 1 p.m. at Hazel Dell Cemetery. The family will direct memorials.