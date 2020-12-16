I've been a patient of Dr. Minchin for the last 15 years. I just learned today of her passing, and I simply cannot believe she is gone. I cannot begin to express my heartfelt sorrow to her family. Words are not adequate to describe what a difference she made in my life. She was truly an amazing, caring, compassionate and wise person and doctor. I lost my only daughter 15 years ago, and know this Christmas will be extremely difficult for her family, loved ones and friends. I know the grief you feel is overwhelming. Tears begin rolling down your cheeks when you least expect it, and seemingly simple events bring back memories. I wish you did not have to experience this pain. I sincerely pray your hearts will be blessed as you share favorite memories and celebrate her life this Christmas.

J Rhines Friend December 18, 2020