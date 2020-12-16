Menu
Susan A. Minchin M.D.
1957 - 2020
BORN
1957
DIED
2020
Susan A. Minchin MD On Thursday, December 10, 2020, Dr. Susan Minchin, Psychiatrist, loving wife and step-mother passed away at the age of 63. Dr. Susan Minchin was born on September 17, 1957 in Philadelphia, PA to Dr. Dallas and Patricia (Stephenson) Minchin. She received her PhD in Immunology and M.D. from the University of Iowa in 1991 and practiced psychiatry for 29 years in St Louis, MO. On August 5, 2000, she married Sean Monroe. Susan was preceded in death by her father, Dallas O Minchin M.D. and sister Melissa (Minchin) Stacchini. She is survived by her husband, Sean Monroe, step-children, Alexandria Monroe and Sean Monroe Jr., her mother Patricia Minchin, her sister Alessandra (Minchin) Petersen, several cousins, nieces and a great-nephew. A Memorial Celebration will be held at Baucom's Life Celebration Center, St Louis, MO on December 17, 2020 at 2 p.m., and can be live streamed at: https://www.baucomspreciousmemories.com . Donations may be sent to Food Bank for the Heartland.
Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Dec. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
17
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Baucom's Life Celebration Center
St Louis, MO
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dr. Minchin was truly a compassionate soul and outstanding doctor. She literally saved my life. Rest in peace.
April D.
January 22, 2021
Thank you for all the support through the years. You were an Angel on earth, and now in heaven. Mary Stubinski.
mary stubinski
Friend
January 6, 2021
Judith Baum
January 5, 2021
My deepest sympathy to the family, friends, office staff and colleagues of Dr Minchin. I was a patient of Dr Minchin´s since 2004. She guided me through the unexpected death of our son and never let me battle alone. Her concern and genuine kindness will remain with me forever. May God wrap his healing hands around all of you.
Kathy
January 5, 2021
She was so awesome with my husband Rod who had early onset Alzheimer´s. And took care of me through the process and afterwards. She will be a much missed Angel down here on earth. I know my life won´t be the same.
mary stubinski
January 5, 2021
Dr. Minchin was incredibly kind, compassionate and giving. Although I only knew her for a short time, she made a lasting impression. My sincerest condolences to her family and friends. .
Emmy
January 4, 2021
My deepest, heartfelt condolences to her family and friends
sharon stecher
January 1, 2021
I have known Dr Minchin for over 25 yrs and she was a caring, kind, wonderful, compassionate, dedicated person and Doctor. I will miss her guidance forever. May she rest in peace. May God come down and wrap his arms around her grieving family so they may be comforted in their sorrow.
sharon stecher
January 1, 2021
I've been a patient of Dr. Minchin for the last 15 years. I just learned today of her passing, and I simply cannot believe she is gone. I cannot begin to express my heartfelt sorrow to her family. Words are not adequate to describe what a difference she made in my life. She was truly an amazing, caring, compassionate and wise person and doctor. I lost my only daughter 15 years ago, and know this Christmas will be extremely difficult for her family, loved ones and friends. I know the grief you feel is overwhelming. Tears begin rolling down your cheeks when you least expect it, and seemingly simple events bring back memories. I wish you did not have to experience this pain. I sincerely pray your hearts will be blessed as you share favorite memories and celebrate her life this Christmas.
J Rhines
Friend
December 18, 2020
My sincere condolences to Susan´s family. I will always cherish all the time I spent with Susan in Council Bluffs, at Grier and through high school. She was truly a best friend.
Laurie Westfall
December 17, 2020
Joseph Rice
December 16, 2020
I cant believe it, I remember high school in PA. So sorry for your loss and my prayer is with you.
Inky Westfall
December 16, 2020
I am so sorry to read this message of your daughter's passing. My prayers are for you Patricia
Sara Innes
December 16, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. Susan was genuinely nice person. I will pray for her family. Patricia and Alessandra my heart breaks for both of you. Sincerely Estela Ebner
Estela Ebner
December 16, 2020
My deepest condolences to Dr. Minchin's husband and all those who loved her.
Cheri Lee Gomes
December 16, 2020
Patricia I send my heartfelt sympathy to you and your family. It is a tremendous loss for a mother. I pray your memories of happier times bring you comfort.
Sue Borman
December 16, 2020
