Susan A. Minchin MD On Thursday, December 10, 2020, Dr. Susan Minchin, Psychiatrist, loving wife and step-mother passed away at the age of 63. Dr. Susan Minchin was born on September 17, 1957 in Philadelphia, PA to Dr. Dallas and Patricia (Stephenson) Minchin. She received her PhD in Immunology and M.D. from the University of Iowa in 1991 and practiced psychiatry for 29 years in St Louis, MO. On August 5, 2000, she married Sean Monroe. Susan was preceded in death by her father, Dallas O Minchin M.D. and sister Melissa (Minchin) Stacchini. She is survived by her husband, Sean Monroe, step-children, Alexandria Monroe and Sean Monroe Jr., her mother Patricia Minchin, her sister Alessandra (Minchin) Petersen, several cousins, nieces and a great-nephew. A Memorial Celebration will be held at Baucom's Life Celebration Center, St Louis, MO on December 17, 2020 at 2 p.m., and can be live streamed at: https://www.baucomspreciousmemories.com
. Donations may be sent to Food Bank for the Heartland.
Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Dec. 16, 2020.