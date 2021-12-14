Menu
Susan Nordstrom
Susan Kate Nordstrom, age 78, of Crescent, IA., passed away December 10, 2021, at CHI-Mercy Hospital. Susan was born January 25, 1943, in Iowa City, IA., to the late William and Beulah (Gibson) Jacobs. Susan worked as a LPN at Veterans Hospital in Iowa City, and Jennie Edmundson in Council Bluffs, and was also a daycare provider for many years. Later in life she went back to work at the Redland Group and AmAg Insurance. In addition to her parents; she is preceded in death by 8 siblings; husband, Robert Nordstrom in 1997. Susan is survived by her daughters, Lisa (Dan) Ryan, of Crescent; Debbie (Tony) Brown; sons, Robert (Tammy) Nordstrom, Don (Connie) Nordstrom; grandchildren, Tiffany (Jill) Ryan, and their daughter Lola, Amy Ryan, Kyle and Ryan (Kim) Nordstrom, Jessica Mc-Farland, Tim and Colin Cross, Drew, Caleb, and Blake Nordstrom; great grandchildren; nieces; nephews. Visitation Thursday 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral service Friday 11 a.m., all at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Interment Grange Cemetery with a luncheon to follow at the Walnut Hill Reception Center.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Dec. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
16
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
545 Willow Avenue, Council Bluffs
Dec
17
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
545 Willow Avenue, Council Bluffs
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I mourn and pray for all of Sue's loved ones. I have never and will never forget her. She was the BEST babysitter and person. Rest in peace knowing that you will always be loved and missed.
Marissa Michael
December 15, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with your family in your time of grief. Precious memories of Susan's and Bob's visits with us, your Tennessee family, Madge Jones and Vicki Martin and family
Vicki Martin
Family
December 14, 2021
Dan and Lisa Sue was a very nice person and will be missed by many. May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Donna Collins Malone
December 14, 2021
