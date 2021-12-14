Susan Kate Nordstrom, age 78, of Crescent, IA., passed away December 10, 2021, at CHI-Mercy Hospital. Susan was born January 25, 1943, in Iowa City, IA., to the late William and Beulah (Gibson) Jacobs. Susan worked as a LPN at Veterans Hospital in Iowa City, and Jennie Edmundson in Council Bluffs, and was also a daycare provider for many years. Later in life she went back to work at the Redland Group and AmAg Insurance. In addition to her parents; she is preceded in death by 8 siblings; husband, Robert Nordstrom in 1997. Susan is survived by her daughters, Lisa (Dan) Ryan, of Crescent; Debbie (Tony) Brown; sons, Robert (Tammy) Nordstrom, Don (Connie) Nordstrom; grandchildren, Tiffany (Jill) Ryan, and their daughter Lola, Amy Ryan, Kyle and Ryan (Kim) Nordstrom, Jessica Mc-Farland, Tim and Colin Cross, Drew, Caleb, and Blake Nordstrom; great grandchildren; nieces; nephews. Visitation Thursday 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral service Friday 11 a.m., all at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Interment Grange Cemetery with a luncheon to follow at the Walnut Hill Reception Center.