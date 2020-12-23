Suzanne Kossow, age 68, of Council Bluffs, Iowa passed away December 20, 2020 after a 10 year battle with Breast Cancer. She was born August 29, 1952 in Houston, TX to the late Liley Paul and Louise Purvis (Porter). Suzanne is survived by husband Robert Kossow; children, Sara Wallin, Sandra Wallin, and SamanthaWallin,; step children, Jon (Courtney) Kossow, Abby (Derick) Conrad, Ashley (Cody) Elgan; brother, Gordon Purvi; sister-in-law, Frances; grandchildren, Adilyn, Kaliegh, Kylan, Emma, Kamerson and Emani, Ella, Tyler, Wyatt, Dylan, Huxli, Rayli, niece, Ashleigh Purvis, sister-in- law Ann Huffman; and a host of other family and friends. Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m., at Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home on Sunday, December 27, 2020. Funeral Service will be held at 10 a.m., at Saint John Lutheran Church on Monday, December 28, 2020. Internment in Garner Cemetery. The family will direct memorials.