Teresa Ann Mendez, age 87, passed away on November 19, 2020, with her family by her side. Teresa was born on November 23, 1932 in Council Bluffs, to the late Joseph and Angelina Rodriquez Mendez, and graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School. Teresa worked many years for Sears and was a member of St. Peters Church. She was preceded in death by sisters, Connie Renteria , Angie Ruiz, and Lupe Rocha; and her parents. Survivors include sister, Manuela Mendoza and husband Leopoldo; brother, Jesse Mendez; niece, Rita Valadez; great-nephew, Manuel Valadez; nieces, Monica Berney, and Christina Norris; nephew Michael Renteria; and many cousins and other family members. Visitation will be Tuesday 5-8 p.m., with Christian Wake Service starting at 5 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday at 10 a.m. at St. Peters Church. Interment in St. Joseph Cemetery.