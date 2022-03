Teri Ann Sanderson age 69, Council Bluffs, passed away Sunday December 12th, 2021, at Bethany Lutheran Home. Teri was born February 13th, 1952, to the late Marion and Patricia Thomas. She worked as a Programmer for the Tesis Company. Teri is preceded in death by her parents. Survivors include son, Cody of Council Bluffs. Visitation Thursday 6 to 8 p.m. at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel followed by cremation.