We are so saddened by your loss. Terry, was one of a kind. He was fun, kind hearted and very caring. We all had a lot of good times together. He was a great friend to have for so many years. He will be missed, but Terry will always have a special place in our hearts. Our sympathy goes out to you all. RIP Terry until we meet again my friend.

Veto and kimberley Daprizio Friend June 23, 2021