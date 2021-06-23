Menu
Terry Hall
1951 - 2021
Terry Lee Hall, age 69 years. Terry was born to the late William and Mary Hall, August 28, 1951, in Council Bluffs. He passed away June 22, 2021. Terry was a long-time resident of Council Bluffs. He enjoyed bowling, Nascar and the Huskers. Terry really enjoyed time spent with his family. He is survived by daughter, Melissa (Steve) Simpson; son, Joey Hall; granddaughters, Shyree and Molly; great granddaughter, Amara; brothers, Bill (Sally) Hall, Steve Hall; sister, Sue (Earl) Walker; special friend, Betty; nieces, nephews, other loving family and friends. Memorial service Thursday 12:30 p.m., at the Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Visitation starting one hour prior. Memorials directed by the family.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
24
Visitation
11:30a.m.
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue, Council Bluffs, IA
Jun
24
Memorial service
12:30p.m.
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue, Council Bluffs, IA
It's been 3 months since you die I met a nice man he seems ok time will tell. u always
Bettie Boling
Family
September 29, 2021
Bettie Boling
Other
September 8, 2021
Bettie Boling
Other
September 8, 2021
The only place i fell safe is when I am chatting whing you I love you and miss lucky and you.
Bettie Boling
Other
September 8, 2021
Terry its been 2 months you have left me it still hurts lucky been gone 5 months i cant get over it i will be coming soon i miss you both love you both see u soon.
betty jo boling
August 22, 2021
Death ends a life not a relationship
betty jo boling
Friend
July 24, 2021
Its been 1 month ago that you pass i didn't get to good bye so goodbye love you for ever and ever.
betty jo boling
July 23, 2021
betty jo boling
Friend
July 23, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
betty jo boling
Friend
July 23, 2021
This is the Terry I know and loved
betty jo boling
Friend
July 15, 2021
Well pal, we all have to go the same direction. You´ve been in my thoughts through so many years. You were the envy of most bowlers .. I´m honored to have crossed paths with you my friend.
Marty Lombardo
Friend
June 26, 2021
We are so saddened by your loss. Terry, was one of a kind. He was fun, kind hearted and very caring. We all had a lot of good times together. He was a great friend to have for so many years. He will be missed, but Terry will always have a special place in our hearts. Our sympathy goes out to you all. RIP Terry until we meet again my friend.
Veto and kimberley Daprizio
Friend
June 23, 2021
