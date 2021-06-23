Terry Lee Hall, age 69 years. Terry was born to the late William and Mary Hall, August 28, 1951, in Council Bluffs. He passed away June 22, 2021. Terry was a long-time resident of Council Bluffs. He enjoyed bowling, Nascar and the Huskers. Terry really enjoyed time spent with his family. He is survived by daughter, Melissa (Steve) Simpson; son, Joey Hall; granddaughters, Shyree and Molly; great granddaughter, Amara; brothers, Bill (Sally) Hall, Steve Hall; sister, Sue (Earl) Walker; special friend, Betty; nieces, nephews, other loving family and friends. Memorial service Thursday 12:30 p.m., at the Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Visitation starting one hour prior. Memorials directed by the family.
Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Jun. 23, 2021.