Terry L. Moore July, 19, 1940 October 2, 2020 Ducks across Southwest Iowa can take a sigh of relief as Terry L Moore of Crescent IA, passed on October 2, 2020. He is survived by children Michael Moore, Mishelle Gift and Mark Moore, 10 grandchildren and 18 great-grand children. One Life Lived, Many lives touched. Private family service.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Oct. 8, 2020.