Terry R. Mount, Sr., age 76 of Council Bluffs passed away on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at his home. Terry was born on April 4, 1945 in Red Oak, Iowa to the late Oscar and Pauline (Maven) Mount. Terry worked as a Route Driver for Max I Walker. Terry married Debra Franks on August 31, 1990. Terry was a member of Eastern Hills Baptist Church. Terry was preceded in death by his brothers, Bob Mount and Kenneth Mount; sisters Dorothy Hurst and Lois Hobbs. Terry is survived by his wife, Debra Mount of Council Bluffs; sons, Terry and Kristine Mount Jr. of Omaha; Toni and Dana Lang; Steven and Julie Mount, Andrew Himmelsehr, all of Council Bluffs; daughters, Candi Koch of Omaha; April and Nicholas Horacek of Missouri; Angela and Justin Smoot of Atlantic, Iowa; 12 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; 3 siblings, Joyce and J.W. Hostetter of Mount Pleasant, Iowa; Dean and Caroline Mount of Glenwood Iowa; Wayne and Judy Mount of Bettendorf, IA; Nieces, nephews and friends. Funeral Service on Friday, October 1, 2021 at 12:30 p.m., at Eastern Hills Baptist Church, 16996 State Orchard Road in Council Bluffs. Visitation with family from 11 to 12:30 p.m., at the Church. Memorials to Eastern Hills Baptist Church.