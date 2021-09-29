Menu
Terry Mount Sr.
FUNERAL HOME
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA
Terry R. Mount, Sr., age 76 of Council Bluffs passed away on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at his home. Terry was born on April 4, 1945 in Red Oak, Iowa to the late Oscar and Pauline (Maven) Mount. Terry worked as a Route Driver for Max I Walker. Terry married Debra Franks on August 31, 1990. Terry was a member of Eastern Hills Baptist Church. Terry was preceded in death by his brothers, Bob Mount and Kenneth Mount; sisters Dorothy Hurst and Lois Hobbs. Terry is survived by his wife, Debra Mount of Council Bluffs; sons, Terry and Kristine Mount Jr. of Omaha; Toni and Dana Lang; Steven and Julie Mount, Andrew Himmelsehr, all of Council Bluffs; daughters, Candi Koch of Omaha; April and Nicholas Horacek of Missouri; Angela and Justin Smoot of Atlantic, Iowa; 12 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; 3 siblings, Joyce and J.W. Hostetter of Mount Pleasant, Iowa; Dean and Caroline Mount of Glenwood Iowa; Wayne and Judy Mount of Bettendorf, IA; Nieces, nephews and friends. Funeral Service on Friday, October 1, 2021 at 12:30 p.m., at Eastern Hills Baptist Church, 16996 State Orchard Road in Council Bluffs. Visitation with family from 11 to 12:30 p.m., at the Church. Memorials to Eastern Hills Baptist Church.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Sep. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
1
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:30p.m.
Eastern Hills Baptist Church
16996 State Orchard Road, Council Bluffs
Paul was a very hard working man; always on time and ever alert. And that was tough because of his ""Bug eyes Syndrome"". But he made it work. RIP buddy.
paul monahan
October 4, 2021
Terry was a very good friend of ours, he even walked me down the aisle when Keith and I got married because my dad was unable to. He will be greatly missed by all of us. God Bless you and your family during this very difficult time. I pray God gives you the courage, strength, love, and help to get through your time of grieving and beyond.
Kristi and Keith Hashberger and Family
Family
September 30, 2021
