Terry Ellis Muilenburg, age 76, of Council Bluffs, passed away at his home on September 14, 2021. Terry was born October 10, 1944, in Corydon, IA., to the late Jack and Ila DeVee (Zintz) Muilen burg. After high school, Terry graduated from the University of Northern Iowa. He proudly served his country in the US Army in 1967 during the Vietnam War, and later served in the Iowa National Guard. His career in the military lasted until 1996. Terry also taught school in Underwood IA., and owned and operated Venture Bowling Lanes in Clarinda, IA., and later he was a dealer at Harvey's Casino. Terry was a longtime member of Broadway United Methodist Church, American Legion and VFW, and was also a volunteer tax preparer for the IRS. On January 13, 1973, he was united in marriage to Linda K. Jenson. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother Bill; nephews Tracy and Scott Muilenburg. Survivors include his wife of 48 years, Linda; daughters Kelly (Cory) Berkanpas, of Sioux City, IA., Whitney Kurcz, of Council Bluffs; 4 grandchildren, Brady, Ella, Keely and Elijah; brothers Victor (Debra), Gary (Rita), all of Chariton, IA.; sisters Carolyn Coates, of Corydon, IA., and Joan (Mike) Hullinger, of Dublin, OH; sister-in-law Pat Muilenburg, of Ft. Madison, IA., nieces; nephews; other family members. Visitation Saturday October 9, 2021, from 10 to 10:30 a.m., followed by Celebration of Life Service at 10:30 a.m., all at funeral home. Luncheon to follow at Broadway United Methodist Church. Military honors by the American Legion Post #2. Family will direct memorials.