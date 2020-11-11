Terry Strong, age 80, passed away November 9, 2020. He was born January 3, 1940 to Carlos and Marjorie (Hofmann) Strong in Creston, IA. He was raised on a farm northwest of Creston, Terry attended Nevinville and Richland Schools. He moved to Council Bluffs, IA in 1958 to attend Commercial Extension School of Commerce Business and worked as a stenographer for Burlington Railroad for 3 1/2 years. Then, liking the outdoors he owned and operated Strong's Service Station & Garage for 22 years on Veteran's Memorial Hwy. He always wanted to move back to where he was born. He is preceded in death by his parents and his brother Gene Strong. Survivors include his sister, Sharon Burhenne; brothers, Gary Strong (Kathy) and Dennis Strong (Mary); 6 children; Sherri Raygor (Mike), Charlie Strong, Carolyn Jones (Rod), Todd Strong (Jodi), Teresa Woods (Bob), Jennifer Mutum (Jeff), and their mother Linda (Moore) Strong, 11 grandkids, and 3 great-grandkids, all of Council Bluffs, IA. His favorite saying was, "If my dad wouldn't approve, I won't do it." Private Family Services will be held.