Menu
Search
Menu
The Daily Nonpareil
The Daily Nonpareil HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Terry Strong
Terry Strong, age 80, passed away November 9, 2020. He was born January 3, 1940 to Carlos and Marjorie (Hofmann) Strong in Creston, IA. He was raised on a farm northwest of Creston, Terry attended Nevinville and Richland Schools. He moved to Council Bluffs, IA in 1958 to attend Commercial Extension School of Commerce Business and worked as a stenographer for Burlington Railroad for 3 1/2 years. Then, liking the outdoors he owned and operated Strong's Service Station & Garage for 22 years on Veteran's Memorial Hwy. He always wanted to move back to where he was born. He is preceded in death by his parents and his brother Gene Strong. Survivors include his sister, Sharon Burhenne; brothers, Gary Strong (Kathy) and Dennis Strong (Mary); 6 children; Sherri Raygor (Mike), Charlie Strong, Carolyn Jones (Rod), Todd Strong (Jodi), Teresa Woods (Bob), Jennifer Mutum (Jeff), and their mother Linda (Moore) Strong, 11 grandkids, and 3 great-grandkids, all of Council Bluffs, IA. His favorite saying was, "If my dad wouldn't approve, I won't do it." Private Family Services will be held.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.