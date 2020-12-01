Terry Webster Wright Jr. Terry Webster Wright Jr., 59 of Loveland, Colorado, passed away unexpectedly on November 9th, 2020 hunting with his nephew Josh and friends. He is survived by his parents Terry and Donna (Gylling) Wright, wife Karen, Sons Kyle and Kory, daughters Elizabeth and Ashlyn, grandchildren Peyton, Chevy, Marlon and Maddox, sisters Connie, Kathy, Chris and Julie and many nieces and nephews. Terry has been a local business owner of WRIGHT AUTOMOTIVE located in Loveland for the last 34 years. Terry was laid to rest at the Hazel Dell Cemetery in Crescent, Iowa on Monday, November 23, 2020. A celebration of Life gathering will be held in Loveland, Colorado at a later date.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Dec. 1, 2020.