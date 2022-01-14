Thelma Jean Fernside, age 90, of Council Bluffs, passed away January 10, 2022 at Jennie Edmundson Hospital. Thelma was born January 14, 1931 in Council Bluffs (Dumfries Township) to the late Benjamin and Sylvia (Skinner) Booher. She worked as a production worker for Ozark Salad for 21 years retiring in 1996. In addition to her parents, Thelma was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Fernside, Sr. in 1993; sons, Tom, Marion, Kelven and Ricky; sister, Dorothy Tippery; brothers, Wesley and Edward Booher. Thelma is survived by her children, Colleen Bailey (Tom) of Council Bluffs, Dixie Claycamp, Linda Watkins both of Joplin, Missouri, Debbie Richt (Bob) of Albia, Iowa, Terry Fernside (Diane), Ben Fernside (Patti) all of Council Bluffs; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren; nieces and nephews. Visitation with the family, Sunday, 2 to 4 p.m. at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Funeral service, Monday, 11 a.m., at the funeral home. Interment Garner Township Cemetery with a lunch following at the Walnut Hill Reception Center, 1350 E. Pierce St. The family will direct memorial contributions.