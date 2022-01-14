Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Daily Nonpareil
The Daily Nonpareil Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Thelma Fernside
1931 - 2022
BORN
1931
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA
Thelma Jean Fernside, age 90, of Council Bluffs, passed away January 10, 2022 at Jennie Edmundson Hospital. Thelma was born January 14, 1931 in Council Bluffs (Dumfries Township) to the late Benjamin and Sylvia (Skinner) Booher. She worked as a production worker for Ozark Salad for 21 years retiring in 1996. In addition to her parents, Thelma was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Fernside, Sr. in 1993; sons, Tom, Marion, Kelven and Ricky; sister, Dorothy Tippery; brothers, Wesley and Edward Booher. Thelma is survived by her children, Colleen Bailey (Tom) of Council Bluffs, Dixie Claycamp, Linda Watkins both of Joplin, Missouri, Debbie Richt (Bob) of Albia, Iowa, Terry Fernside (Diane), Ben Fernside (Patti) all of Council Bluffs; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren; nieces and nephews. Visitation with the family, Sunday, 2 to 4 p.m. at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Funeral service, Monday, 11 a.m., at the funeral home. Interment Garner Township Cemetery with a lunch following at the Walnut Hill Reception Center, 1350 E. Pierce St. The family will direct memorial contributions.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Jan. 14, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
16
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
IA
Jan
17
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue, Council Bluffs, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
Dear Ben & Patti, So sorry for your loss. Sending our sincere sympathies. Sean & Peg
Sean & Peggy Custer
Other
January 17, 2022
Aunt Thelma was a great person we all love her so much she will be missed by many praying for her family
Cherie Tippery
Family
January 15, 2022
Dixie and family, My sincere sympathy in the passing of your Mother. (maybe you remember me from TJ. Losing our parents is tough; my thoughts and prayers are with your family. God Be With You in these coming days and weeks. Darcy
Darcy (Mauer) Mahan
Other
January 15, 2022
Sending prayers and sympathy to the Fernside family. Some of my fondest memories include the Fernside family. May God bless the whole family.
Linda DOTY
Family
January 14, 2022
Ashley, Joe, Nathan and Israel
January 14, 2022
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results