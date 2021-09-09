Menu
Thirza Hartje
FUNERAL HOME
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA
Thirza (Mumea) Hartje, age 95, passed away September 6, 2021, at Mill Pond Retirement Community in Ankeny, IA. She was born in Glenwood, IA., on January 7, 1926, to Alfred and Inez (Hatcher) Mumea, who preceded her in death. Also preceding her in death were her husband Darrell in March 2006; her twin sister Mary in 1988; sister-in-law Darlene (Hartje) Owens and her husband Glenn; brothers-in-law Waldon Hartje, Lowell Hartje and his first wife Vivian, and their sons Dr. James Hartje and Tom Hartje, and Lowell's second wife Audrey Hartje. Survivors are daughter Beverly Scoggins, of San Antonio, TX.; son Keith (Kim) Hartje, of Ankeny, IA., 5 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; sister-in-law Eva (Nagel) Hartje. Visitation Friday 5 to 7 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home. Funeral service Saturday 10 a.m., at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 12 Park St., Treynor, IA. Interment St. Paul Lutheran Church Cemetery. A light lunch will be provided in the St. Paul Church basement following interment.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Sep. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
10
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home & Crematory
545 Willow Avenue, Council Bluffs, IA
Sep
11
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
St. Paul Lutheran Church-Treynor
12 Park Street, Treynor, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory

I will greatly cherish her forever.
Tammy Koch
Work
September 21, 2021
