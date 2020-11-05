Thomas Scarpello age 101, of Council Bluffs passed away Wednesday November 4, 2020 at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital. Tom was born December 18, 1918 in Council Bluffs to the late Francesco and Lucia Scarpello. Tom married Mary Lucchesi Scarpello on February 17, 1946 in Baltimore, MD. They moved to Council Bluffs in 1946 and were blessed with two daughters, Diana and Josephine. Tom proudly served his country during WW11 as a landing craft crewman aboard the USS Thomas Jefferson. He and his shipmates participated in the invasion of Omaha Beach, Southern France and Okinawa. Following his service in WW11, Tom worked for the Union Pacific Railroad for 38 years. He was a member of St. Patrick's Church, American Legion Post 2, UP Oldtimers. In addition to his parents, Tom is preceded in death by his wife Mary Lucchesi Scarpello in 2010; sister Rose (Doner), brothers Joe, Pete, and Sam. Tom is survived by two daughters; Diana (Donald) Powell, rural Neola, Josephine Scarpello, Council Bluffs grandchildren Jared Powell, Council Bluffs, Sara (Robert) Dressel, Glenwood, IA; three great-grandsons Caleb Dressel, Jacob and Riley Powell and their mother Amy Anderson, sisters Mary Driscoll and Anita (John) Kilday, many cousins, nieces and nephews. Rosary recitation Sunday 2 p.m., followed by visitation until 4 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial Monday 10:30 a.m., at St. Patrick's Church. Interment Ridgewood Cemetery with military rites by the American Legion Post 2. Luncheon to follow at St. Patrick Church Social Hall. Memorials to Wounded Warriors
Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Nov. 5, 2020.