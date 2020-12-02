Thomas Wayne Stanford age 73, passed away November 30th 2020 at CHI-Mercy Hospital. Tom was born in Waterloo, Iowa on September 15, 1947, to Kenneth and Betty Stanford, and graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School. He proudly served in the US Army from 1966-69 and worked in Body and Fender Repair and owned and operated the El Patio Restaurant with wife Angie. Tom is preceded in death by his infant brother Scott, sister Debra Becerra and husband Nathan, father Kenneth, mother Betty and daughter Josie Ramirez. Survivors include his wife of 40 years, Angelina Stanford, children, Mary Helen Leal (Miguel), San Antonio, TX; Ramona Hammer, Springfield, NE; Irene Geier, Council Bluffs, Penny McAllister, Summerlin, NV; Tammy Lee, AZ; Rubin Ramirez (Donna White fiance') brothers, William "Bill" Stanford, Terry Stanford (Melodie) all Council Bluffs; grandchildren Steve, Stephanie, Megan, Thomas, Karen, Jacob, Jesse, Rocio; great-grandchildren, Seth, Anthony, Jordan, Davis, Madeline and John, nieces and nephews. Due to the Covid 19 pandemic, Tom's celebration of life will be held at a later date. Family has suggested memorials to the Eagles Club, c/o of Cutler-O'Neill 545 Willow Ave.