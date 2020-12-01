Timothy E. Adams, age 67, passed away November 29, 2020, at Jennie Edmundson. Tim was born, December 3rd 1952, in Council Bluffs to the late John and Shirley (Johnson) Adams. He lived in Malvern, Iowa before moving to the farm in Crescent in 1967, and graduated from Underwood High School with the Class of 1971. Tim was the Maintenance Supervisor for the Pottawattamie Court House before his retirement. He is preceded by his parents, John and Shirley Adams; grandparents, Ray and Nick Adams, Sherman and Myrtle Johnson. Survivors include children, Jason (Amy) Adams, Joshua (Hollie) Adams, Jonathan Adams, Andrea (Jake) Barrett; grandchildren, Peyton and Ally Adams, Sawyer and Sullivan Adams, Mason and Jackson Adams, Wyatt Barrett; sister, Cindy (Joe) Van Ackeren; brother, Jeff (Lynn) Adams; nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews, many friends. Open visitation Friday 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Covid 19 restriction in place. Please wear masks. Celebration of Tim's life will be held at a later date after the pandemic is over. Family will direct memorials.