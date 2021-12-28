Menu
Timothy Kemplin
1956 - 2021
BORN
1956
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA
Timothy J. Kemplin, age 65, of Council Bluffs, passed away December 23, 2021 at CHI-Mercy Hospital. Tim was born October 26, 1956 in Council Bluffs to the late Warren E. and Virginia M. (Howland) Kemplin. He graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1975. Tim married Cathy DeWolf on February 25, 1977 in Council Bluffs. He worked for Campbell Soup for 30 years; owned and operated Vintage Metric Customs and was currently working at Hi-Tech Electronics Assemblies, Inc. Tim was a member of Highpoint Open Bible Church. In addition to his parents, Tim was preceded in death by his son, Vincent Kemplin in 1980. Tim is survived by his wife of 44 years, Cathy Kemplin; daughter, Sonja (Ryan) Kemplin Loeffelholz all of Council Bluffs; grandchildren, Evelyn Mae and Orian Vincent; and brother, Warren (Nancy) Kemplin, Jr. of Rochester, Minnesota. Visitation with the family, Wednesday, 6 to 8 p.m. at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Funeral service, Thursday, 11 a.m., at the funeral home. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery with a lunch following at Highpoint Open Bible Church. The family will direct memorial contributions.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Dec. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
29
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue, Council Bluffs, IA
Dec
30
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue, Council Bluffs, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My sympathy with your loss.
Timm Bryant
Other
December 28, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief, and find comfort from knowing that God draws close to the broken-hearted.
T. D.
December 27, 2021
Sorry for your loss. Tim was good people. God's speed, Tim. RIP
BARBARA HURNER SMITHSON
December 27, 2021
