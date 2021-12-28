Timothy J. Kemplin, age 65, of Council Bluffs, passed away December 23, 2021 at CHI-Mercy Hospital. Tim was born October 26, 1956 in Council Bluffs to the late Warren E. and Virginia M. (Howland) Kemplin. He graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1975. Tim married Cathy DeWolf on February 25, 1977 in Council Bluffs. He worked for Campbell Soup for 30 years; owned and operated Vintage Metric Customs and was currently working at Hi-Tech Electronics Assemblies, Inc. Tim was a member of Highpoint Open Bible Church. In addition to his parents, Tim was preceded in death by his son, Vincent Kemplin in 1980. Tim is survived by his wife of 44 years, Cathy Kemplin; daughter, Sonja (Ryan) Kemplin Loeffelholz all of Council Bluffs; grandchildren, Evelyn Mae and Orian Vincent; and brother, Warren (Nancy) Kemplin, Jr. of Rochester, Minnesota. Visitation with the family, Wednesday, 6 to 8 p.m. at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Funeral service, Thursday, 11 a.m., at the funeral home. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery with a lunch following at Highpoint Open Bible Church. The family will direct memorial contributions.