Timothy Oliver Hastings 61, of Shenandoah, Iowa, passed away on October 20, 2020, at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital in Council Bluffs, IA. Tim was born in Council Bluffs, IA. Tim graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School, Council Bluffs, IA in 1978. He then went on to play football and wrestle for Morningside College in Sioux City, IA. Tim received a bachelor's degree from the University of Nebraska - Omaha and graduate degrees from Northwest Missouri State University. Tim met his wife, Colleen Faye Lyon, while they both attended A.L.H.S. They were married August 20, 1983. They had two children, Lindsey and Scott. Tim was an educator, school administrator, and coach of various sports for schools throughout Missouri and Iowa. He enjoyed sports, backpacking, fly fishing, and watching his two children play sports. Tim was an ordained Elder in the Community of Christ Church and a member of the Shenandoah, IA congregation. Tim is survived by his wife, Colleen, of 37 years; two children, Lindsey Hastings of Klamath Falls, OR and Scott (Jennifer) Hastings of Iowa City, IA; mother, Sara Hastings; aunt, Hazel Scott; cousins, Sheryl Jonsson and family and Jacque Slay and family. Tim was preceded in death by his father, Robert Hastings. Visitation is Saturday, October 24 from 2 to 4 p.m. Funeral service is Sunday, October 25 at 1:30 p.m., with graveside service to follow at Hazel Dell Cemetery. Visitation and services for Tim will be held at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home in Council Bluffs. Memorials suggested to the Community of Christ Church of Shenandoah, Iowa.