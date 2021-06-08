Menu
Tina Lippert
1988 - 2021
BORN
1988
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA
Tina Jo Lippert, age 33, passed away June 3, 2021, in Omaha, NE. Tina was born March 26, 1988, in South Bend, Indiana, where she graduated from high school and also attended college. Tina is preceded in death by her brothers, Denny and Justin; sisters, Brandy, Breanna and Alivia; grandfather, Les Larson; great grandmother, Dorothy Spring; nephews, A.J., and Sawyer Lippert. Tina is survived by her daughters, Keonna N. Wells and Kaileigha Lippert; parents, Terri and Bruce Lippert; twin sister, Tonya (Alex) Garcia; sisters, Emma, Zoey, Madelyn, Hannah, Anna, Alexis, Bobbie Jo, Brittney, Danyelle Larson, Ashley, Elizabeth (Dan) Hogsett, Nichole; brothers, Deric, Camren, Austin, Max, Jordan, Jeff, Mike, Dennis, Andrew, Jeremy, Matt (Angela), Joe (Catherine), Dylan, Jacob and Bentley; grandmother, Peg Larson; aunts; uncles; cousins. Visitation Tuesday 1:30 to 3 p.m. Funeral service 3p.m., all at funeral home. Private family interment at Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to American Cancer Society.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Jun. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
8
Visitation
1:30p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue, Council Bluffs, IA
Jun
8
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue, Council Bluffs, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I didn´t know her but seen her beautiful picture on line. My heart goes out to her daughters who lives are forever changed. My own mom passed when I was 7 I´m 65 now still the pain is there. Keep her precious children knowing what a beautiful,wonderful, loving mother that is looking down now. Peace and healing to those who knew her.
Judy Brunow
June 9, 2021
A beautiful person with a beautiful soul. You touched a lot of people in your short life and you will be missed. I have some wonderful memories of you and Tonya. Rest easy now, kiddo, &know how much you were loved.
Donna Watts
Friend
June 8, 2021
I love you Tina Jo I will miss you forever and always baby girl you was the most amazing mother I've ever met and friend rest easy baby girl
Justin Akers
Friend
June 5, 2021
You were truly one of the best ! Ill remember you forever and ill love you always ! Rest easy my beautiful friend !!
kelsea lyons
Friend
June 5, 2021
