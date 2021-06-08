Tina Jo Lippert, age 33, passed away June 3, 2021, in Omaha, NE. Tina was born March 26, 1988, in South Bend, Indiana, where she graduated from high school and also attended college. Tina is preceded in death by her brothers, Denny and Justin; sisters, Brandy, Breanna and Alivia; grandfather, Les Larson; great grandmother, Dorothy Spring; nephews, A.J., and Sawyer Lippert. Tina is survived by her daughters, Keonna N. Wells and Kaileigha Lippert; parents, Terri and Bruce Lippert; twin sister, Tonya (Alex) Garcia; sisters, Emma, Zoey, Madelyn, Hannah, Anna, Alexis, Bobbie Jo, Brittney, Danyelle Larson, Ashley, Elizabeth (Dan) Hogsett, Nichole; brothers, Deric, Camren, Austin, Max, Jordan, Jeff, Mike, Dennis, Andrew, Jeremy, Matt (Angela), Joe (Catherine), Dylan, Jacob and Bentley; grandmother, Peg Larson; aunts; uncles; cousins. Visitation Tuesday 1:30 to 3 p.m. Funeral service 3p.m., all at funeral home. Private family interment at Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to American Cancer Society
.
Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Jun. 8, 2021.