Todd Joseph Dinges, dearly loved spouse, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, friend and mentor to many, passed away at Nebraska Medicine Hospital on Friday, June 18th, 2021 at the age of 57. Todd was born July 15th, 1963, in Council Bluffs, Iowa, the 5th child of 7 to Rita and Ramon Dinges. He graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School in 1981, during which time he became employed at The Office Store in Council Bluffs, Iowa, where he gained the skills and tools as the basis to the beginning of his life-long career. Through Todd's self-motivation, devout dedication, ambition, and drive, he advanced to account executive, working for Corporate Express, currently known as Staples, sustaining multiple awards and recognitions for his exemplary performance. In addition to his sentiment for work, Todd had many passions and hobbies. He had been active member of Ducks Unlimited, as he enjoyed goose and duck hunting, and participated in fundraisers in support of the foundation. If you ever saw him, spoke to him, or had been to his home, you would know what a big Iowa Hawkeye and Kansas City Chiefs fan he was. He attended and/or watched several Chiefs games in support of his team, with his family and friends, and not that there was any betting going on, but if there was, he was sure to pick them no matter the odds. If you didn't find Todd at a game, you might see him at a concert (especially Jimmy Buffett) as he had a love for music, not only listening to it, but writing, singing and playing the guitar. In his youth he would join his friends for a jam session at the Alibi on Sundays or at various establishments such as the Straight Inn, in Soldier, Iowa and would perform at weddings as well. To hear him sing his original, Run Black Beauty Run, would stop you in your tracks. The biggest part of Todd's heart and soul was his family, faith and community. His children and grandchildren were his pride and joy and he was happiest when around them. He loved his fur family too and had many dogs throughout his life that he had rescued, loved and cherished. Todd was the patriarch of our family and helped anyone and everyone in need, especially when no one else would, as he had the kindest and gentlest of spirits. Throughout his life, he unselfishly, unconditionally, and lovingly helped as many people as he could for the betterment of mankind. He was a humanitarian who advocated for the poor, abused and especially for the children. He donated his time to Childrens Square and sponsored Christmas at Gerdas Bakery for families in need, battered womens' shelters and multiple charitable organizations and donations. He led by example and gave and asked for nothing in return. He changed lives one person at a time. He was a difference maker. He never met a stranger and there wasn't a story he couldn't tell. When God created Todd they broke the mold To know Todd was to love him. When he walked in a room you knew it. He was a proud man, but a simple one who loved like no one else could. He always had a name for you whether it was honey, Meggers, Oz, Shad, Breezy, or Herbert. We had a name for him. Amazing. We love you and we will miss you so very much. Until we meet again. Rest peacefully. He is preceded in death by his parents, Ramon C. and Rita E. (Tyrrell) Dinges. Survivors include his spouse, Ann Wozny and their three children Brandon Wozny, Meghann (Cole) Reller, and Austin Dinges; grandchildren Jaxon Reller, Carter Reller, Madelinne Reller all of Omaha, NE; six siblings. Terry (Judy) Dinges of La Jolla, CA., Renee Dinges, Becky (Merv) Disalvo, Tim (Donna) Dinges, all of Council Bluffs, IA., Shelly (Todd) Petersen, Papillion, NE., Toni Delanty, Council Bluffs, IA; ten nieces and nephews, Angie (Jamie) Eigner of San Pedro, CA, Joe (Nellie) Disalvo of Council Bluffs, IA, Breeanna (Matt) Feauto of Leawood, KS, Danielle (Cole) Gruber of Papillion, NE, Beth Delanty of Omaha, NE, Kayla Delanty of Council Bluffs, IA. Rosary Recitation, Thursday, 6:15 p.m., followed by visitation with family until 8 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Memorial Mass, Friday, 10:00 a.m. at St. Peter Catholic Church with a celebration of life luncheon following at the Walnut Hill Reception Center, 1350 E. Pierce St. eeeiiieeyyyaareba...in Todds words. The family will direct memorial contributions.