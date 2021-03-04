Tommy A. Snodgrass age 92, Des Moines,and formerly of Council Bluffs, passed away March 1, 2021 at the Veterans Hospital in Des Moines. Tommy was born in Hurley Missouri on August 8, 1928 to the late Paul and Olive(Peugh) Snodgrass and proudly served his country in the US Army 82nd Airborne during WWII. Tommy worked at BFI and was also a wood worker. He is preceded in death by his parents, 1st wife Norma J. in 1972, three children, Penny, Mark and Larry, 6 brothers and 7 sisters. Tommy is survived by wife Fern of Des Moines, children, Randy Snodgrass, Lester Kahoe both of Council Bluffs, Harold Kahoe, Des Moines, Teri Jean Snodgrass Galindo of Ft. Worth, TX; Jeanne Hyatt, Spencer, IA; Teresa Collins, Des Moines and many beautiful grandchildren and great-grandchildren, brother Howard Snodgrass and nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday 5 to 7 p.m. Funeral services Saturday 10 a.m., all at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Interment Cedar Lawn Cemetery with military rites by the Kanesville Riders Honor Guard. Luncheon will follow at the Walnut Hill reception Center. Funeral service can be viewed on the cutleroneill website under Tommy's obituary via livestream.