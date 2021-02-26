Menu
Tonya Stutheit
Tonya R. Stutheit, age 73, passed away February 25, 2021. She was born in Council Bluffs, Iowa, on December 8, 1947, to the late John and Ella (Smith) Points. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, John Points; sister Sharon James. Tonya is survived by her children, Tawna Jones (Aaron), Kenny Stutheit and Jeremy Stutheit; siblings, Patty Parks, Carol Morgal, Mary Jo Chunka (Duane) and Connie Meyers; grandchildren, Samantha, Kathryn, Sophia, David, John Paul and Charles; nieces, nephews and a host of other family and friends. Memorial service is 1 p.m., on Sunday February 28, 2021, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Feb. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
28
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home and Crematory
1221 North 16th Street, Council Bluffs, IA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
God bless aunt tonya and my cousins. She´ll always have a special place in my heart!!!
Chris and tylee morgal
February 28, 2021
