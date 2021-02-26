Tonya R. Stutheit, age 73, passed away February 25, 2021. She was born in Council Bluffs, Iowa, on December 8, 1947, to the late John and Ella (Smith) Points. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, John Points; sister Sharon James. Tonya is survived by her children, Tawna Jones (Aaron), Kenny Stutheit and Jeremy Stutheit; siblings, Patty Parks, Carol Morgal, Mary Jo Chunka (Duane) and Connie Meyers; grandchildren, Samantha, Kathryn, Sophia, David, John Paul and Charles; nieces, nephews and a host of other family and friends. Memorial service is 1 p.m., on Sunday February 28, 2021, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home.