Andi and Ryan, I am so sorry you have lost your dad. Troyce was a smart man. The late Tim Markel and the lawyers enjoyed their lunch get togethers and conversations with Troyce. Katrina respected your dad's skill and talent with the Mock Trial Team . And Katrina had such happy memories at the Wheeler home with Andi and Ryan and school activities. Troyce and Jo were welcoming and so kind to Katrina. Thinking of you, Andi and Ryan. Sincerely, Carol Markel and Celine and Katrina

Carol Markel March 15, 2021