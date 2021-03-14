Troyce Alvin Wheeler, age 80, of Council Bluffs, passed away on March 7, 2021, at Salem Health Hospital in Salem, Ore. Troyce was born on August 25, 1940 in Austin, Texas, to Linden E. and Stella Mae Wheeler. He grew up in Dallas, and spent most summers with the larger family on the Wheeler ranch near Medina, Texas. During his teenage years, the family moved to the Chicago, Ill. area, where he graduated from Highland Park High School in 1959. He went on to higher education at Graceland College, followed by Lake Forest College (Class of 1963). He then enlisted in the Navy and served as an officer on the USS Essex aircraft carrier, before returning to college, and earning a Law degree at the University of Iowa in 1971. While attending law school, he met his future wife, Jo Ann Lewis of St. Clair, Mo. The two were married on August 11, 1970. Troyce and Jo moved to Council Bluffs after graduation so he could take a job in the public defender's office. Later, he started a private law practice. They were blessed with the birth of their daughter, Andrea "Andi" Jo (the petite) in 1973; and again with the birth of their son, Ryan Troyce (10 lbs. turkey baby) in 1975. Troyce was a member of Community of Christ (RLDS) Church, First Congregational Church, as well as various bridge and book clubs. He also volunteered as a coach for the Abraham Lincoln High School Mock Trial team. Troyce was rarely caught without a pen and notepad. He wrote notes during most interactions. He would have a song to sing in every situation for his family and friends some out of recollection but most we believed to be made up on the spot. His love for music was a gift from a Wheeler family tradition of grabbing a string instrument and singing along with the family songs in the hill country of Texas. His smile was wide and he showed his love for his kids daily. Through the years he would take his family on many vacations all across the nation. While at home, he enjoyed eating out with his friends and debating subjects of law and especially telling hard-to-believe stories that were deemed "mostly true" to his account (and if they were not, they should have been, in his opinion). In his retirement, he enjoyed fishing with his grandchildren in Minnesota, as well as visiting his daughter and their friends on the west coast. He was an avid reader and collector of books, fiction and non-fiction. Troyce was preceded in death by his wife Jo Ann (2004); his mother and father, Linden and Stella Wheeler; and infant brother Richard Foster Wheeler. He is survived by his brother, Larry Wayne Wheeler and wife Lois of Leawood, Kan.; daughter, Andrea "Andi" Jo Wheeler Boyer and husband Kris of Salem Ore.; and son, Ryan Troyce Wheeler and wife Charlotte of Minnetonka, Minn. He also had three grandchildren, Nathan (14), Garrett (12), and Nicholas (9). Memorial contributions may be made to Children's Square Library in Council Bluffs, or to the American Heart Association
. Memorial celebrations will be held in Bandera, Texas; Salem, Ore.; and Council Bluffs. They will be scheduled at a later date due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Mar. 14, 2021.